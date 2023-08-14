Apple TV Plus is getting a new series about Lionel Messi in Miami

Photo by Hector Vivas / Getty Images

The love affair between Lionel Messi and Apple continues. Now that the star is playing in MLS for Miami, with games broadcast across Apple’s streaming service, the company is doing its best to maximize Messi’s appeal. The latest bit of brand synergy comes in the form of a docuseries that will air on Apple TV Plus and be specifically focused on Messi’s move from Paris to Miami. Apple describes the six-part series as “the first and only behind-the-scenes account of Messi’s new chapter.”

If you’re counting, this is actually the second Messi series slated for Apple TV Plus; the first will track his exploits in Qatar leading Argentina to a World Cup victory. Neither series has a title or release date.

Since the deal was made official, Apple…

