Apple may stop offering customer support on social media

Apple employees will soon stop providing assistance to customers via X — formerly Twitter — as well as YouTube and the Apple Support Community online forum, MacRumors reports, citing anonymous sources.

Apple reportedly plans on getting rid of its social media support advisor roles, including the paid community specialist role for the Apple Support Community, later this year. Over 150 employees will be affected, though MacRumors reports that Apple will offer these workers an opportunity to switch to a phone-based support role.

The changes are supposed to begin going into effect on October 1st. Starting then, users on X will receive automated messages directing them elsewhere for help. Apple will also stop offering assistance to…

