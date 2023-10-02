Apple is working on a fix for iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple has acknowledged what many buyers have noticed over the past week — the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro can get uncomfortably hot. The company said that background activity, an iOS 17 bug and third-party apps are causing the problem, Forbes reported. It added that a software update and fixes from developers are coming soon.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring [it] because of increased background activity,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

The apps in question include Uber, Instagram and Asphalt 9. Meta has already released a fix for Instagram, so it’s worth checking that you have the latest version. The overheating issue may be confined to certain situations and combinations of apps, as not every user has seen it (Engadget didn’t in its review).

One thing definitely not causing the problem is the titanium frame, as Apple told MacRumors that the design actually provides better heat dissipation than previous models with stainless steel frames. The company also said that the issue was not directly related to its A17 Pro chip, and that the upcoming fix will not degrade performance in any way. Finally, it’s also unrelated to high-power chargers, as the iPhone 15 is fully compliant with USB-C PD and has built-in protection to prevent damage from overheating. So if you’ve experienced the issue, stay patient as a fix should be arriving soon.