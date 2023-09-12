Apple is adding roadside assistance via satellite to the iPhone

Apple is adding roadside assistance to its Emergency SOS iPhone feature.

During the iPhone 15 launch event in Cupertino, Apple announced it’s adding satellite-powered roadside assistance to the iPhone in a partnership with AAA. The service will be free for current AAA members. It will also be available to non-AAA members, but pricing isn’t yet available.

The service is an expansion of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature launched with iPhone 14 last year. If you have a problem, you should be able to text a request for assistance for various roadside emergencies, such as being locked out, running out of fuel, a flat tire, and other emergencies (you know, the ones you wouldn’t call 911 for) by using Apple’s Emergency Text via satellite option to connect to AAA.

The satellite connectivity could prove…

