Apple and its Vision Pro platform join Pixar’s push to standardize 3D content

JigSpace running in Apple’s visionOS. | Image: JigSpace

Apple, Adobe, Pixar, Nvidia, and Autodesk are teaming up to promote open standards for the creation of 3D content. In a press release, the companies announced the formation of the Alliance for OpenUSD, which will drive the “standardization, development, evolution, and growth” of Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD) technology.

Pixar describes USD as the “first open-source software that can robustly and scalably interchange 3D scenes” while incorporating various assets, sources, and animations. The animation company notes that it has applications in the metaverse as well, calling it a “fundamental requirement” for people creating content in the metaverse.

The timing of this announcement is particularly interesting, as it comes just…

