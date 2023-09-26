Apple and Google want to shift how you listen to podcasts

Image: Apple

This is Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. Sign up here for more.

Hello Hot Podders, Amrita and Ariel here! Today we’re bringing you a co-bylined issue of the newsletter, mostly out of necessity. We’ve got a whole mess of news to dive into: Apple takes a big(ish) step toward integrating its audio apps, Google Podcasts is defeated by YouTube Music, and Spotify launches a new AI tool for podcasters.

Google Podcasts is dead, long live YouTube Music

Well, this was predictable. Tuesday morning, YouTube announced that it will be sunsetting Google Podcasts as it increases its focus on making YouTube Music a podcast destination. The app will be discontinued next year.

“As part of this process, we’ll be…

Continue reading…