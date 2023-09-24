Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is out in January, and it lets you act out “situations unthinkable in the main game”

Capcom had already confirmed that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is set to arrive on PC and Game Pass on September 26, but now we also have a firm release date for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25, 2024 – and confirmation that a physical release is on the way, too.

At Tokyo Game Show this weekend, Capcom confirmed the trilogy – which bundles Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Spirit Of Justice – will boast “beautiful HD graphics and special bonuses galore” and be coming to PS4/5, PC, Switch, and Xbox One and Series X/S, with physical editions available for Switch and PlayStation players.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is releasing physically for the PS4 and Switch on the 25th of January!Physical release coming to Japan & Asia regions includes English, Japanese, French, German, Korean, + Traditional & Simplified Chinese!Pre-order with worldwide shipping:… pic.twitter.com/eCNufc86oTSeptember 23, 2023 See more

The trilogy bundle includes a raft of special content, including the soundtracks for all three games plus 14 bonus tracks from Ace Attorney 15th Anniversary Orchestra Concert and the Ace Attorney 2019 Orchestra Concert, special episodes and costumes, an art library “chock full of character designs, background art, and even the special prologue anime for Spirit of Justice”.

But perhaps most exciting of all is the animation studio, wherein players can “freely create the scene of your dreams with character models and animations, background music, and voiced lines from the games – all at your fingertips”.

“Place characters in situations unthinkable in the main games!” Capcom teases.

There’s also a raft of quality-of-life improvements, too, including a game menu that lets you pick the “the game, episode, and even chapter you’d like to start from the first time you play”, plus a Story Mode in which the game will make selections and solve puzzles automatically to allow players to “simply sit back and watch a good mystery unfold”.

Finally, the “backlog system” from Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice that allowed you to review text you’ve already read has been added to Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing you to re-access lines you may have accidentally skipped.

“First released in 2001, the Ace Attorney series gave birth to the Courtroom Battle genre of text adventure games,” Capcom explains on the official website.

“Phoenix Wright passes the torch on to Apollo Justice in this collection of 3 games, which traces Apollo’s growth as a lawyer as he navigates the Dark Age of the Law.”

For more games to get lost in, check out our picks of the best RPGs, alongside our list of the best single-player games.