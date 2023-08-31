Anker’s new MagGo wireless chargers might charge iPhones just as fast as MagSafe

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 15W) | Image: Anker

Anker’s newest batch of mobile power accessories includes new Qi2-equipped MagGo magnetic chargers, stations, and power banks, as well as new Nano USB-C chargers ready for any future iPhone 15 owners who might be tearing out old Lightning-equipped setups to go with their new phones and AirPods. Rumors suggest Qi2 support will be enabled with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, possibly enabling 15W charge speeds without Apple’s MagSafe certification.

However, Apple hasn’t confirmed its plans on that front just yet, and we’ll find out soon if other manufacturers will update their devices for Qi2 or support the spec on new phones launching later this year, like the Pixel 8 series.

Supporting the next version of the Qi wireless charging…

