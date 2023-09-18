close
Anker charging gear and power banks are up to 50 percent off right now

We’re entering the season of long scenic drives and holiday parties, which means lots of time using your devices away from home and needing a quick recharge wherever you are. Currently, this is doable for a much lower cost, with Amazon running a sale on Anker’s power banks and fast-charging plug-ins. The deals include Anker’s 511 Power Bank, available for 50 percent off, dropping from $40 to $20. It’s one of our favorite portable chargers, thanks to its slim size and ability to juice up an Android smartphone to 75 percent in just over an hour. Plus, it has a built-in plug that can act as a wall adapter if you have a spare cable handy. 

Amazon’s Anker deals also includes two new releases: The MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Cube is 20 percent off, bringing its price down from $150 to $120. We’re currently testing the 3-in-1 device, and, so far, it’s a solid upgrade compared to previous Anker multi-use chargers. It has 15W max charging and works with the iPhone 13 to 15, the Apple Watch models Ultra and one through eight and the AirPods 2, 3 and Pro. Then there’s the Anker 315 67W USB-C Charger, which has dropped from $34 to $24 — a 29 percent discount. It’s a great high-speed option for juicing up everything from your MacBook Pro to your new iPhone 15. 

Items like the 12-in-1 Docking Station, touting a 42 percent discount and dropping from $120 to $69 are also part of the sale. If you don’t plan on giving up your older iPhone anytime soon, there’s the USB-C to Lightning Bio-Braided Cable, down from $22 to $12 — a 45 percent discount.

This article originally appeared on Engadget at https://www.engadget.com/anker-charging-gear-and-power-banks-are-up-to-50-percent-off-right-now-140338603.html?src=rss

