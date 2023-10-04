Android 14 is now available for Pixel phones

Android 14 is available. | Image: Google

Google has released Android 14, the latest version of the Android operating system. It’s available today on Pixel phones (4A 5G and up), with phones from manufacturers including Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and more supporting it “later this year.” The update brings with it some new security features like deeper passkey support, privacy protections to deal with shady data brokers, and a plethora of UI, customization, and health updates.

The big feature for the new version of the OS — or at least the most immediately cool one — is that Android 14 gives you new lock screen customizations. You can swap between different clock styles and formats, making the phone’s style a bit more personal. Google is also adding an AI-powered wallpaper…

