‘Anatomy of a Fall’ trailer sets up the Palme D’Or-winning whodunnit thriller

Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning whodunnit thriller, Anatomy of a Fall, is coming to cinemas and with it, Neon has released a truly compelling trailer.

At once a crime procedural and suspenseful psychological drama, the film hinges on a family living in a chalet in a remote town in the French Alps: Sandra (Sibyl star Sandra Hüller), a successful writer, and Samuel (Samuel Theis), who is homeschooling their son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner). When Samuel is found dead in the show outside the house, police investigate whether or not he fell, died by suicide, or was murdered. The only witness? Daniel. As Sandra must prove her innocence in court as the chief suspect, the film delves into their relationship, which was more complicated than it appeared.

Triet co-wrote the film with Arthur Harari with guidance from criminal lawyer Vincent Courcelle-Labrousse, weaving the facts of the case into one chilling mystery with editor Laurent Sénécha.

How to watch: Anatomy of a Fall is in cinemas Oct. 3.