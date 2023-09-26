A parasitic brain-infecting roundworm primarily spread by rats and snails is planting down roots in more parts of the U.S., research this week suggests. Scientists appear to have confirmed the presence of the parasite within local rodent populations in the state of Georgia. While human cases are considered rare, these…
An Invasive Brain-Infecting Worm Has Made Its Way to Georgia
VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 25 views
previous article
Make sure to update your iPhone 15 before transferring over data from your old phone
next article