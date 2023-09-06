AMD’s RX 7800 XT is the antidote to GPU inflation

Hint: the 7800 XT is the smaller one on top. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The most important thing about the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, available today, is its $500 price.

In almost every other way, it’s unremarkable. Reviewers agree: its performance is often indistinguishable from the AMD RX 6800 XT, a card released nearly three years ago. (Nvidia also recently released GPUs that couldn’t always beat their two-year-old predecessors: What has the industry been doing all that time?*)

Here’s the difference: three years ago, the RX 6800 XT debuted at $649.

When you factor in inflation, that’s $762 in today’s money. The reason today’s reviews of the RX 7800 XT are quite favorable, including ours, is that AMD is cutting against inflation.

Not just standard economic inflation, by the way — also the…

