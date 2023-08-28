Amazon’s Echo Show sale takes up to 42 percent off smart displays

If you’ve ever considered picking up an Amazon Echo Show but weren’t sure about the price or which one, now’s your chance. A range of Echo Shows are currently on sale, including the new third-generation Echo Show 5, down from $90 to $65, a 28 percent discount. The deal is available in Charcoal, Glacier White or Cloud Blue. However, for the same price, you can get the Echo Show 5 and a Sengled Matter Smart Bulb that you can control with your voice or the Alexa app. It’s typically $110 for the bundle, so this option gives you 40 percent off.

The third-gen Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display, a built-in 2MP camera for calling loved ones on their Echo device or Alexa app and lets you control lights and thermostats across your home. Listen to music and entertainment through its 1.7-inch speaker from Amazon Music, Prime Video, Spotify and more. Plus, you can tell Alexa to set alarms, show you the weather or play a song — all displayed on its screen. Speaking of the display, you can set your Echo Show 5 to play a slideshow of your favorite photos when it’s not in use.

Along with the classic, you can pick up the Echo Show 5 Kids for a steal right now, with a 25 percent discount dropping its price from $100 to $75. It lets kids get help with homework and ask some of their favorite Disney characters, like Olaf or Mickey, to do things instead of plain old Alexa. The Echo Show 5 Kids also comes with a year of Amazon Kids + and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Then there’s the biggest deal of them all: The second-generation Echo Show 8 is available for 42 percent off its sticker price — a drop from $130 to $75. The 8-inch device is a couple of years older than the third-gen Echo Show 5 but has benefits like 1280 x 800 resolution, a pair of two-inch speakers and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. You can also get it with the Sengled Matter Smart Bulb right now for no extra cost.

