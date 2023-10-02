Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to $40 in smart display sale

Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays with Alexa voice control are already a good value next to the competition, but a big smart display sale is making them even cheaper. The Show 5 is the least expensive, on sale right now for just $40, or 53 percent off the regular price — a great deal for Alexa capability with a display. And if you need a larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is priced at just $60 (54 percent off) and the Echo Show 10 is $160, for a savings of 36 percent.

The Echo Show 5 scored a very solid 85 score in our Engadget review, as it’s small size is ideal if don’t have a ton of space on your desk, nightstand or countertop. It has a 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 resolution display that shows things like weather forecasts, calendar events, photos and more. The 2MP camera can be used to video chat with friends and family, but it can also be used as a makeshift security camera of sorts. And if you prefer you’re concerned about privacy, the Show 5 has a built-in camera shutter and mic mute button. It’s on sale by itself for $40 in several colors (Charcoal, Cloud Blue and Glacier White). However, you can also grab it with a Blink Mini camera for $45 (64 percent off) and the best deal is with a Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb ($42, or 71 percent off).

If you need a larger screen, the second-generation Show 8 is available for just $60. It earned an Engadget score of 87, thanks to its 8-inch 1,280 x 800 touchscreen, minimalist design and stellar sound quality. It differs from the first-generation device in several ways, particularly with the updated 13-megapixel camera that digitally pans and zooms to keep you in frame when you’re doing video chats on apps like Zoom. It’s a particularly nice feature if you frequently use your smart display as a stationary video-chatting device. It also works great as a photo frame, and Amazon’s updated home screen lets you see multiple items at once like the weather and sports.

Finally, the Echo Show 10 is available for $160 (36 percent off). It earned an Engadget score of 83 back in 2021, thanks to features like the unusual rotating screen that makes it easy to see information at a glance and participate in video calls while completing other tasks. It also sounds and looks great, and can double as a security camera. Those are just a few of the many deals available at Amazon’s smart display sale, for the rest, check here.

