Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is one of our favorite smart home devices

I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic when it comes to Amazon Echo devices. Most of my family were early adopters — even my parents have multiple Echos throughout their home — but, while I love the concept of a fully integrated smart home, I wasn’t really sure if adding an Alexa device would really “level up” my experience. While I use (and love) things like WiFi-enabled lights and a smart thermostat, I was satisfied with using my iPhone to help me control all of these devices. When I got the opportunity to try out the 3rd generation of the Amazon Echo Show 10, however, I was able to see for myself if it was just a glorified speaker or something more robust.

Everything you need to know about the Echo Show 10

Straight out of the box, the Echo Show 10 was a quick and easy install. Once I decided where it was going to live on my kitchen counter, it only took a few minutes to connect it to my WiFi, give it access to my Amazon account, and install a few updates before it was ready to go.

With a 10.1-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 10 offered several features that wowed me straight away. Not only is the speaker quality surprisingly good — especially compared to the Amazon Echo Show 15, which I also tested — the motion tracking was incredibly robust. I liked watching the device learn its limitations by testing the range of motion so it wouldn’t bump into any obstacles on the counter, and — once it was completed — I loved how the screen would follow me around the kitchen.

The Echo Show 10 is a star in the kitchen.

Credit: RJ Andersen / Mashable

What I loved about the Echo Show 10

Using the Echo Show 10 was an incredible experience. I found myself starting my day with Alexa — usually with the weather, a piece of good news, and one of my favorite playlists on Spotify, which I kept playing throughout most of the day. The speaker quality was great and way more convenient than my go-to Bluetooth speaker, and it did a great job of knowing when to switch from the Show to my Apple Airpods when I walked out the door for the day.

Compared to the Show 15, there were several key features that really surprised me about the Show 10. One, the camera quality was fantastic. I loved being able to “drop in” and check on my dogs or chat with my husband, and it was super convenient to see the motion tracking follow him around the kitchen so he didn’t have to stop what he was doing to talk to me. Obviously, the built-in speaker was much better (which wasn’t much of a surprise, considering the Show 10’s base actually is a speaker compared to the tiny built-in speaker of the Show 15), and I liked being able to move and tilt the screen as needed.

Despite the fact that it took up some valuable real estate in my relatively small kitchen, I found that I was grateful to have the device there. Weirdly enough, I was using my phone less because I could rely on the Echo for small things like setting a timer, looking up answers to my questions, or simply checking my calendar so I was able to “detach” from my device and be a little more present.

What I didn’t like about the Echo Show 10

Honestly? Not much.

Yes, the base is a little bulky, and the offset camera meant the tracking is slightly offset. However, neither of these felt like dealbreakers to me. The Show 10 also wasn’t quite as responsive as the Show 15, so I found myself needing to repeat commands in order to get Alexa to hear me.

Despite these things — and the smaller screen size — I found myself gravitating toward the Show 10 compared to the Show 15, even if that meant watching Netflix on a much smaller screen while cooking dinner.

The camera has a physical cover for added privacy.

Credit: RJ Andersen / Mashable

Is the Echo Show 10 worth it?

Personally, I loved using the Echo Show 10. It was the perfect starter device for someone who hasn’t purchased an Echo yet, and there were several features — including the speaker quality, camera, and motion tracking capabilities — that made it a truly joyful experience. Compared to the Echo Show 15, the Show 10 felt like a more “polished” device that was well thought out and incredibly well-made, and I’m glad to sacrifice some counter space to make it part of my home.