Amazon hardware event 2023 liveblog: Live updates on new devices and services

After Apple’s iPhone event and just before Microsoft shows off new Surface devices, Amazon is set to reveal its latest arsenal of hardware. As it typically does every September, Amazon is hosting an event to unveil the goods, only this time it’s doing so not in Seattle, but at its recently opened HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.

We’ll be on the ground to cover all of the news live, bringing you the details on whatever Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices the company has on the docket. Of course, there are likely to be new items from Amazon’s brands like Blink, Eero and Ring too, along with some surprises. You’ll want to keep it locked right here at 11AM ET as this event won’t be livestreamed to the public. But rest assured, our batteries are charged and our keyboards are primed to report all of the announcements as soon as they happen.

