Amada Weld Tech to showcase its solutions at MD&M Minneapolis

Amada Weld Tech, a manufacturer of equipment and systems for welding, marking, cutting, micromachining, sealing, and bonding will showcase its manufacturing solutions at MD&M Minneapolis, which will be held October 10-11, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN.

The company will highlight the WL-300A Laser Processing Workstation, which can be integrated with a range of lasers for medical device welding. The WL-300A will incorporate galvo scanning motion with XY Cartesian motion to address complex part geometries.

Amada Weld Tech will demonstrate the UB-1500A Low Power Linear DC Micro Spot Welder with the SL-321A Light Force Motorized Electromagnetic Weld Head. This product combination was designed specifically for applications requiring precise positioning and force control resulting in robust, repeatable micro-welds commonly required in the medical device manufacturing processes.

Complementary to the resistance welding system will be a live demonstration of the new WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked monitor. The monitor will collect high-resolution waveform data from the UB-1500A/SL-321A, which can be used for instantaneous comparison of good/bad signals, for statistical analysis of the process, and provide a means for manufacturing traceability. Amada Weld Tech will also show handheld and desktop weld process monitoring solutions to aid in production.

Also on display is the SIGMA LS laser micromachining subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module designed for high-precision processing versatility. The small form factor and integration-ready design means SIGMA LS can be used by machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.

Finally, the company will exhibit the MM-400B Desktop Resistance Weld Monitor. This monitor allows operators to monitor and manage key welding variables that result in changes in weld heat such as current, voltage, time, force and displacement. The unit supports resistance welding technologies including AC, DC inverter, AC inverter, transistor, and capacitive discharge.