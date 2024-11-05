All I Want For Christmas: Madame Tussauds Unveils The Ultimate Holiday Experience Featuring Mariah Carey’s New Wax Figure





Ahead of her Christmas Time Tour, Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York revealed a brand-new wax figure of the best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey this week (November 3rd)! The holiday season got a bit more festive as The Voice met her wax twin in what was a magical moment in New York City.

Carey’s wax figure is sporting a dazzling ensemble inspired by Marilyn Monroe, reminiscent of the promo shoot from her 2020 Apple TV+ Original holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas. Exuding all of the glamour and joy we’ve come to expect from the Queen of Christmas, her look features a sparkling red sequined gown, with her iconic curls cascading over her shoulders. Surrounding the figure is a massive wreath with twinkling lights, topped with a red bow. The snow draped scenery also features life size nutcrackers complete with Jack Russel Terrier detailing on the buttons, a unique design element crafted by Carey herself to celebrate her beloved canine companions.

The figure took just over nine months to create as 20 studio artists sculpted, painted and individually inserted each piece of hair to achieve the perfect likeness of Mimi’s timeless essence. “Oh my gosh, it’s surreal. I never would have believed how life-like my wax figure would be!” said Carey. “The whole room is a complete transformation into Christmastime and it feels like the perfect home for my wax figure!”

Carey’s wax figure will reign in the new Seasons of New York City area of the museum, where guests are invited to stroll through NYC’s four magical seasons. From summer in Central Park to winter wonderlands decked with snowflakes, visitors can mingle with the stars and take in the essence of the city that never sleeps. The Seasons of New York City area expands on a multimillion-dollar investment into North America’s flagship Madame Tussauds attraction, following the recent reveal of its revamped Music area this past summer. Guests are invited to cozy up with Timothée Chalamet in a romantic fall setting, grab a bite at the Park Corner Café & Bar, and—of course—bask in a Christmas wonderland with Carey herself! The interactive experience continues as visitors hail a cab with Taylor Swift, wander under cherry blossoms with Selena Gomez, and take home a piece of their own artistry as they make a wax hand at Andy Warhol’s famous New York factory.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome the iconic Mariah Carey to the museum,” said Tiago Mogadouro, Head of Marketing, Madame Tussauds New York. “As a living legend whose music and influence have shaped generations, she is the perfect figure to highlight in the Christmas portion of the new Seasons of New York. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting addition to this special area of Madame Tussauds New York.”

Carey’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. She has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and has earned a record-breaking 19 number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100—18 of which she wrote or co-wrote, making her the solo artist with the most number one hits. Carey also holds the title for the most number one singles by a female songwriter (18) and female producer (15). Her timeless holiday anthem, All I Want For Christmas Is You, continues to make history, holding the Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist. Its parent album, Merry Christmas, is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, selling over 20 million copies worldwide. Carey will embark on her highly-anticipated annual Christmas extravaganza – Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour, which will visit 20 cities across the country, kicking off on November 6 visiting Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up on December 17 in her hometown of NYC. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Congrats to Mariah Carey! Check out some photos of her new wax figure and the rest of the new Seasons of New York City museum area below.





