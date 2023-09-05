All 50 states call on Congress to address AI-generated CSAM

Illustration by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The attorneys general from all 50 US states want lawmakers to establish a commission dedicated to investigating the impact of AI on child exploitation, as reported earlier by The Associated Press. In a letter to Congress, the attorneys general say that the proposed commission should come up with solutions to prevent the creation of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

As outlined in the letter, the attorneys general point out that bad actors can train an AI using images of abused and non-abused children to create deepfakes while also animating “new and realistic sexualized images of children who do not exist, but who may resemble actual children.” The letter adds that readily available AI tools make this process “easier than…

