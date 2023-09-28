Adobe’s full Photoshop on the web launch includes its popular desktop AI tools

Adobe says it no longer has plans for a free-to-use version of the online photo editing software. | Image: Adobe

After almost two years in beta, Adobe’s Photoshop on the web service — a simplified online version of the company’s desktop photo editing app — is now generally available starting Wednesday, September 27th. According to information Adobe shared with The Verge, Photoshop on the web is launching with the popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools that were recently released for the desktop version of Photoshop.

Powered by Adobe’s Firefly generative AI model, these features are available for commercial use and allow users to quickly add to, remove from, or expand an image using text-based descriptions in over 100 languages, all while matching the original image’s lighting conditions and perspective.

Image: Adobe

…

