Acrotec Group acquires Friedrich Daniels

The Acrotec Group, a Swiss-based manufacturer of high-precision components, has acquired Friedrich Daniels, a manufacturer of surgical instruments and complete solutions based in Solingen, Germany.

Fredrich Daniels is a fourth-generation family business, which has specialised in the production of surgical instrumentation for over 75 years. Friedrich Daniels is headquartered in Solingen, an area which has been focused on blade and knife craftsmanship for centuries. With most surgical instruments requiring at least one “cutting edge”, the company benefits massively from the expertise of its region’s labour force.

Acrotec is a group of companies producing precision components for the watch, jewellery, medtech and other high-end markets. The medtech sector is the primary focus of the organisation’s future growth. Acrotec Group companies employs over 2,700 people world-wide at 30 sites, supply 1,500 customers in 50 countries. In 2022, the Acrotec Group generated more than CHF 500 million in revenue.

Sébastien Virtel, CEO of Acrotec’s medtech division, said: “The acquisition of Friedrich Daniels represents another strategic step for Acrotec, adding cutting-edge technological solutions for the design and production of surgical instruments to our portfolio. It ensures a significant presence in Germany – an important milestone for the group. Friedrich Daniels already works with many of the largest OEMs in the USA, a major focus of Acrotec’s future growth strategy. Friedrich Daniels’ products, combined with the skills of our other companies, rounds out our portfolio and enables us to offer the medical market an extremely competitive set of implants and instruments.”

Bernd Daniels, managing director of Friedrich Daniels, added: “We are delighted to be a member of the Acrotec Group: a true association of entrepreneurs; federated by the objective of developing technology to produce the precision components our customers’ need. Acrotec’s corporate values and objectives clearly match our own. This merger accelerates the development of our company with new technologies, and thanks to complimentary group synergies, strengthens Friedrich Daniels’ position in the medical market.”