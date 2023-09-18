ABHI and Make UK partner to fuel healthtech sector growth

The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) and Make UK have entered into a partnership to stimulate support for manufacturers and to fuel growth of the UK’s healthtech sector.

The collaboration will support the UK’s HealthTech business community to better access manufacturing support and expertise, and to ultimately create a favourable environment for manufacturing, at a local, regional, national, and global level.

Make UK, the manufacturer’s organisation, are the representative body for manufacturing in the UK. UK trade bodies, membership organisations, and higher education institutions that operate within the manufacturing, engineering, and wider industrial sector, are invited to join with Make UK in partnership. By working together the parties are better placed to deliver a stronger industrial sector for the UK and provide valuable member benefits.

ABHI, the UK’s leading industry association for health technology, supports its 400 members to provide products and technologies to patients in the UK and abroad. Small businesses make up a significant proportion of the ABHI membership, and the healthtech industry at large, and the partnership with Make UK is part of a strategic drive to provide British businesses with an enhanced manufacturing offer.

Richard Phillips, director of strategy, ABHI said: “Manufacturing is at the heart of our industry and I am delighted to announce this partnership with Make UK to boost UK business growth. By bringing ABHI’s expertise in areas such as regulation, innovation adoption and health policy, closer to Make UK’s significant manufacturing knowledge, and combining our advocacy efforts, I am excited about the support we can deliver to the many small UK healthtech companies, to scale up their operations so that technologies can reach more patients at home and abroad.”

Chris Corkan, interim region director, from Make UK said: “Make UK are delighted to be joining forces with the Association of British HealthTech Industries to ensure that UK manufacturing can thrive. The UK has thousands of expert health technology manufacturers and by working with ABHI we can together strengthen industries voice with national government.

“We are excited to begin collaborating with ABHI across our collective areas that are vital to the success of healthtech manufacturing. From providing a strong supply chain for our National Health Service, developing the workforce of the future and to create a strong industrial vision for the country.”