A lawsuit alleging privacy violations by OpenAI was dismissed

Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit alleging OpenAI violated privacy rights for training data dropped their case against the company. Court documents showed the case was dismissed without prejudice, and the plaintiffs can choose to refile.

The lawsuit, first filed in June this year in the Northern District of California, alleged OpenAI’s web scraper “violated property rights and privacy rights of all individuals whose personal information was scraped and then incorporated through misappropriation into [OpenAI’s] products.” The lawsuit did not name the plaintiffs, who were identified with initials. The Clarkson Law Firm filed the class action suit on their behalf.

OpenAI, like other generative AI companies, scrapes publicly available…

