9 Black Owned Products Under $30 To Shop on Prime Day





Amazon Prime Day is back, and Black-owned businesses are serving up everything you need for your next summer adventure. Whether you are spending the season focused on your deep healing or having a City Girl summer, Black brands have an option that can help fulfill your summer fantasies.

Play some Black-owned games at your next cookout, pack some Black-owned snacks for your next beach day or day trip, jot down your future plans in a Black-owned journal, or slather yourself in Black-owned cream during your next self-care day.

No matter what your June through August vibe is, there is a Black company with an option to make it way more fun for less.

1. G+H Best Sellers Hair Care Travel Set



Source:Girl and Hair Take care of your protective style on the road with this collection of clarifying and moisturizing formulas that can be stashed in even the smallest of carry-ons and duffles. 2. Tru-Colour Skin Tone Bandages Variety 4 Bag Pack



Source:Tru-Colour Skin Tone Bandages Tackle wardrobe malfunctions and minor scrapes with these fleshed tones bandages that have a shade for everyone in your crew. Stash a couple in your carry-on to be prepared for the unexpected. 3. Culture Tags



Source:Culture Tags You’ll want to add Culture Tags to your next game night. With categories like Black Twitter, Church, Daily Sayings, Family & Friends, Songs & Lyrics, TV & Film, and Words to Live By, you’ll have to put your Blackisms to the test. 4. Buttah Skin Facial Shea Butter



Source:Buttah Skin Facial Shea Butter Rub this rich yet lightweight moisturizer on your face and neck during your next DIY spa day. 5. Capital City Mambo Sauce



Source:Capital City Mambo Sauce Switch up your condiments by adding this DMV staple to your table. 6. Be Rooted Towel



Source:Be Rooted Beach bound with boundaries. The Be Rooted Beach Towel is perfect for your next pool party. Set up that out of office message or teams on slack and stretch on this towel that makes it clear you do not want to be bothered. 7. Safety Pouch



Source:Safety Pouch Prepare for your next long drive with this organizer designed to make traffic stops slightly less stressful. 8. Partake Cookies



Source:Partake Cookies Hot girls are good hostesses. Accommodate any dietary restriction or allergy at your next function with these cookies inspired by a mom’s struggle to find something suitable for her whole family. 9. GRACE ELEYAE Adjustable Slap – Satin-Lined Cap



Source:Ulta.com Tuck your curls in this soft cap so that you don’t have to worry about fighting frizz on the road.

