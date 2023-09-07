425,000+ NHS patients use online GP registration service

Since its launch in August 2022, the Register with a GP Surgery service has seen more than 425,000 NHS patients use the online service, which offers convenient access to GP registration.

The service is managed by NHS England. Almost half (48%) of all the registrations in its first year were recorded outside of doctors’ surgery opening times, demonstrating the demand for a more convenient way to register with a GP surgery.

In addition, GP surgery staff are saving around 15 minutes per registration, through a reduction in paperwork and administrative time.

Currently, more than 1,400 GP surgeries nationally have joined the NHS online GP registration service, an increase on the 900+ who had signed up by May. The Primary Care Recovery Plan, a new plan to improve access to primary care, includes the ambition to have 2,000 practices enrolled with the service by December 2023.

Stephen Koch, NHS England’s executive director of platforms, said: “We’re pleased to see one in five GP surgeries are now part of the national online Register with a GP surgery service, giving patients an improved experience and helping to reduce known barriers that exist with GP registration.

“Patients no longer have to visit a surgery to register as they can access the service any time, outside working hours, using the internet or NHS App.”

The service is free for GP surgeries to use. Patients can go online at any time of day and use the tool to find a local GP and then register all without having to visit a surgery in person.

Dr Matt Curtis, a GP at Holycroft Surgery in Keighley, West Yorkshire, said: “Being able to register online saves people a trip into the practice to collect a paper registration pack, and it also saves time for our staff team as the information goes direct into the GP workflow seamlessly, making the process easier for everyone.

“The feedback is really positive – more and more people are gaining confidence to use digital tools for accessing health services. Registering with a GP online is easier and more convenient for many people.”