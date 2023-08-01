33 of the best Stanford University courses you can take online for free this month

TL;DR: edX is offering a wide range of free online courses from Stanford University. Find lessons on computer science, R programming fundamentals, economics, and much more.

edX is arguably the best place to find free online courses from famous universities. It hosts free courses on a massive range of topics from the likes of Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

It’s worth taking some time to check out everything on offer, because there really are courses to suit just about everyone. You can find lessons on computer science, R programming fundamentals, economics, and much more. You can even receive a verified certificate of completion for a small fee. There’s no pressure to pay anything, but it might be nice to stick something on your CV.

We have checked out everything on offer and lined up a selection of standout courses from Stanford. These are the best free Stanford University courses in August 2023:

Algorithms: Design and Analysis

Algorithms: Design and Analysis (Part 2)

American Prophet: The Inner Life and Global Vision of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Automata Theory

Communicating with Presence

Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law

Compilers

Computer Science 101

Databases: Advanced Topics in SQL

Databases: Modeling and Theory

Databases: Relational Databases and SQL

Defining the String Quartet: Haydn

Defining the String Quartet II: Beethoven

Designing for Change: Environmental Education Research and Practice

Designing Your Career

Essentials of Program Strategy and Evaluation

Health Across the Gender Spectrum

How to Learn Math: For Students

How You Say It Matters: A Toolkit for Improving Communications About Academic Standing

Identifying Early Signs of Psychosis in Adolescents and Young Adults

Introduction to Food & Health

Introduction to Haptics

Introduction to Probability Management

Language, Proof, and Logic

Mining Massive Datasets

Quantum Mechanics for Scientists and Engineers 1

Quantum Mechanics for Scientists and Engineers 2

R Programming Fundamentals

Semantics of First-Order Logic

Statistical Learning

Unconscious Bias in Medicine

Your Body Inside and Out: Using Exercise Physiology to Slow Aging

Your Body in the World: Adapting to Your Next Big Adventure

You can enroll and start learning at your own pace, so there is no need to feel overwhelmed. This could be the perfect moment to finally pursue that passion of yours.

Find the best free online courses from Stanford University at edX.