33 of the best Stanford University courses you can take online for free this month

TL;DR: edX is offering a wide range of free online courses from Stanford University. Find lessons on computer science, R programming fundamentals, economics, and much more.
edX is arguably the best place to find free online courses from famous universities. It hosts free courses on a massive range of topics from the likes of Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
It’s worth taking some time to check out everything on offer, because there really are courses to suit just about everyone. You can find lessons on computer science, R programming fundamentals, economics, and much more. You can even receive a verified certificate of completion for a small fee. There’s no pressure to pay anything, but it might be nice to stick something on your CV.
We have checked out everything on offer and lined up a selection of standout courses from Stanford. These are the best free Stanford University courses in August 2023:
Algorithms: Design and Analysis
Algorithms: Design and Analysis (Part 2)
American Prophet: The Inner Life and Global Vision of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law
Databases: Advanced Topics in SQL
Databases: Modeling and Theory
Databases: Relational Databases and SQL
Defining the String Quartet: Haydn
Defining the String Quartet II: Beethoven
Designing for Change: Environmental Education Research and Practice
Essentials of Program Strategy and Evaluation
Health Across the Gender Spectrum
How to Learn Math: For Students
How You Say It Matters: A Toolkit for Improving Communications About Academic Standing
Identifying Early Signs of Psychosis in Adolescents and Young Adults
Introduction to Probability Management
Quantum Mechanics for Scientists and Engineers 1
Quantum Mechanics for Scientists and Engineers 2
Semantics of First-Order Logic
Your Body Inside and Out: Using Exercise Physiology to Slow Aging
Your Body in the World: Adapting to Your Next Big Adventure
You can enroll and start learning at your own pace, so there is no need to feel overwhelmed. This could be the perfect moment to finally pursue that passion of yours.
Find the best free online courses from Stanford University at edX.
