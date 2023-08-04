20 of the best Delft University courses you can take online for free this month

TL;DR: A wide range of online courses from Delft University are available to take for free. Enroll in courses on artificial intelligence, electric cars, sustainable energy, and much more, without spending anything.

Delft University of Technology is the largest and oldest technological university in the Netherlands. You might not be familiar with this school, but it’s up there with the likes of Harvard and MIT when it comes to global prestige.

Delft University offers a wide range of online courses on edX. You can find lessons on artificial intelligence, electric cars, sustainable energy, and much more. And better yet, these courses are available to take for free. You can enroll and start learning at your own pace, without spending anything.

We have checked out everything on offer from Delft University and lined up a selection of standout courses to get your started. These are the best free courses from Delft University as of Aug. 4:

AI in Practice: Applying AI

AI Skills for Engineers: Data Engineering and Data Pipelines

AI Skills for Engineers: Supervised Machine Learning

AI Skills: Introduction to Unsupervised, Deep, and Reinforcement Learning

Electric Cars: Introduction

Electric Cars: Technology

Global Housing Design

Hello (Real) World with ROS: Robot Operating System

Industrial Biotechnology

Introduction to Aeronautical Engineering

Introduction to Aerospace Structures and Materials

Introduction to Water and Climate

Pre-University Calculus

Pre-University Physics

Statistics

Sustainable Aviation: The Route to Climate-Neutral Aviation

Sustainable Energy: Design a Renewable Future

Sustainable Urban Development

The Hardware of a Quantum Computer

The Quantum Internet and Quantum Computers: How Will They Change the World?

You can also receive a verified certificate of completion for a small fee. There’s no pressure to pay anything, but it might be nice to stick something on your CV.

