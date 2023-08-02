20 of the best AI and ChatGPT courses you can take online for free this month

We can’t rule out the possibility of artificial intelligence deciding that humanity is obsolete, resulting in a wave of terror and an eventual battle between man and machine. But we also can’t rule out the possibility that AI will help everyone live a healthier and happier life. Either way, we’re excited to watch things play out.

If you’re also intrigued by everything AI, you should check out the wide range of AI and ChatGPT courses on Udemy. You can learn how to create engaging content, boost your productivity, and much more with the help of AI. And better yet, some of the very best courses on Udemy are even available to take for free.

These are the best online AI and ChatGPT courses you can take for free in August 2023:

AI Art Generation Guide: Create AI Images For Free

AI-Powered SEO Mastery: How to Rank with AI SEO Tools

Artificial Intelligence for Accountants

Artificial Intelligence for Humans: AI Explained

Artificial Intelligence: Preparing Your Career for AI

Become an AI-Powered Engineer: ChatGPT, Github Copilot

Business Analyst: Digital Director for AI and Data Science

ChatGPT Expertise Unleashed: Conversational AI Masterclass

ChatGPT, Midjourney, Firefly, Bard, DALL-E, AI Crash Course

ChatGPT SEO Mastery: How to Rank with AI SEO Content

Generative AI: ChatGPT & 25 Game-Changing AI Applications

Google BARD and ChatGPT AI for Increased Productivity

Introduction To Artificial Intelligence

Intro to ChatGPT for Teachers: Join the AI Revolution Today

Kickstart Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Get started with AI

Midjourney 101: Unleash AI for Unique Image Generation

Midjourney Guide: How to Generate AI Art in Seconds

Prompt Engineering+: Master Speaking To AI

SEO Masterclass: Post AI and Chat GPT World

Free courses do not include things like a certificate of completion or direct messaging with the instructor. That’s the only catch. You still get unlimited access to all the video content, so you can enroll and start learning at your own pace.

