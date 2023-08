13 mins ago exhibit a exhibit a How Nancy Pelosi’s Long Game Led to Trump’s Indictment By Ankush Khardori The longtime Democratic leader and prominent Trump antagonist played an essential role in the historic indictment of the former president.





… president to get dirt on Joe Biden. She famously tore up … been a historic miscalculation, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell … GOP’s right flank.

In the course of our discussion, Pelosi … Trump in the White House again.

I asked Pelosi how she thought …







Source link