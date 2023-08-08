11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama





The massive viral brawl at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in Alabama has been all over social media over the last few days. USA Today reported that the fight took place Saturday after a small pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II Riverboat’s dock space.

Videos on social media show a Black security guard trying to get the people riding in the pontoon boat to move out of the way for the riverboat to dock. After a heated exchange of words, several White men started the large fight where quickly several Black people joined in defense of the security guard. Monday, August 7, the Montgomery police department confirmed that several people were detained on Saturday and warrants had been issued for four people involved in the case.

Social media has been buzzing with praise to the Black people who jumped in defense of the security officer and even have been making memes to honor the massive melee. So we couldn’t help but put together a playlist of 11 songs that should have played during the Riverboat brawl in Alabama.

1. Nuck if You Buck by CrimeMob 2. M.O.P. – Ante Up Remix ft. Busta Rhymes, Teflon, Remy Martin 3. Bone Crusher – Never Scared (Official HD Video) ft. Killer Mike, T.I. 4. Move B***H ft. Mystikal, I-20 5. Trillville – Neva Eva (Featuring Lil’ Scrappy & Lil Jon) 6. Who Run It Three 6 Mafia 7. Waka Flocka Flame – “Hard in Da Paint” 8. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz – Bia’ Bia’ (feat Ludacris & Too Short) 9. Mama Said Knock You Out LL Cool J 10. Hit ‘Em Up 2Pac 11. Kick in the Door The Notorious B.I.G.

