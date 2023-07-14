10 Times ‘Mission: Impossible’ Hunk Greg Tarzan Davis Was Red Carpet Eye Candy





Move over Tom Cruise, we’re watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One for another hunk. Allow us to introduce you to Greg Tarzan Davis, a newcomer to the Mission: Impossible franchise, and he is serving major eye candy. And when he isn’t performing unbelievable stunts as an agent named Degas who is in pursuit of Cruise’s iconic character, Ethan Hunt, he’s serving elevated looks thanks to his stylist Jason Rembert.

Despite it being 90-degree weather, Davis appeared on the Mission Impossible red carpet in a dapper black velvet tux. But that’s no sweat to the man who is used to serving that fashion heat.

“I gotta shout out to my stylist Jason Rembert,” Tarzan told BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden in an interview at the Rome premiere. “He really has me good. This is Brunello [Cuccinelli] that I’m wearing right now. Yes, we decided to wear velvet. We decided to come out here to the premiere of one of the biggest movies and wear Brunello.”

Velvet and hot temperatures don’t really mix but leave it to Davis to give us tips on how he keeps it cool.

“It’s really a tricky balance because oftentimes I’m not comfortable and I knew it was going to be hot out here,” Davis explained. “I knew it was gonna be hot out here, yeah and I summoned — I told them ‘Listen I wanna look good and stylish, let’s make sure we have the interviews in this portion where I knew the buildings were gonna be covering up the sun.’ You have to sometimes command the stage.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now. Keep scrolling for more of Davis’ most stylish red carpet looks.

